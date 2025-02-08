Iraq frees first inmate under General Amnesty Law

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi court has ordered the release of the first prisoner under the recently amended General Amnesty Law, a legal source in Kirkuk said on Saturday, as judicial authorities begin implementing the controversial legislation.

“Kirkuk’s Court of Appeals began reviewing cases eligible for amnesty on Thursday and issued its first ruling, granting release to an inmate sentenced to 10 years for theft,” the source told Shafaq News.

The decision came after the prisoner's lawyer submitted a request to the court, which determined that his case met the legal requirements for amnesty. “His release was finalized today after completing the necessary procedures,” the source added.

The amnesty applies to eligible inmates in federal prisons, including those in Suse (Sussa) and Chamchamal (Jamjamal), particularly prisoners from Kirkuk serving their sentences in these facilities.

According to the source, the law covers three key categories of offenses: individuals convicted based on secret informant reports, those who were coerced or tortured into confessions for crimes they did not commit, and drug-related offenses for possession of up to 50 grams.

Iraqi courts began implementing the amended General Amnesty Law on Thursday, following guidelines issued by the Supreme Judicial Council, despite opposition from the country’s Federal Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the top court issued an order halting the enforcement of three controversial laws passed by parliament, including amendments to the personal status law, the general amnesty law, and the restitution law. The decision sparked strong objections from Sunni and, to a lesser extent, Kurdish political factions.

During its Jan. 21 session, Iraq’s parliament approved the three disputed laws, which triggered sharp divisions. The session also saw lawmakers collect signatures to remove Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, accusing him of violating constitutional voting procedures.