Iran denies US demand to halt uranium enrichment

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday rejected reports that Washington had demanded a complete halt to uranium enrichment as a precondition for a nuclear agreement, while affirming that Tehran had not offered to suspend enrichment activities.

In an interview with MSNBC, Araghchi described the latest round of indirect talks with the United States in Geneva as constructive, adding that both sides had agreed on general guiding principles for a potential deal. Technical measures under discussion, he explained, are aimed at ensuring that the program remains peaceful.

Addressing security concerns, Araghchi warned that Iran would respond to any renewed attack, asserting that previous hostilities ended only after what he described as an unconditional ceasefire sought by its adversaries. Military force, he noted, cannot resolve the nuclear issue, adding that earlier large-scale strikes failed to eliminate the program.

On February 19, US President Donald Trump warned that Iran has a maximum of 15 days to reach a “meaningful deal” in the ongoing negotiations or face “bad things,” as Tehran reiterated its “right to continue uranium enrichment.” Iran and the United States resumed Omani-mediated negotiations earlier this month, launching the first round in Muscat on February 6 before holding the second on February 17 at the residence of the Omani ambassador in Geneva.