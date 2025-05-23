Largest exchange yet: Russia and Ukraine free hundreds on both sides

Shafaq News/ Russia and Ukraine have carried out their largest prisoner exchange since the war began in 2022, transferring 390 individuals each in the first stage of the agreement, the countries’ Defense Ministries confirmed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the return of the released citizens. “This is a vital humanitarian achievement,” he said. “But we will not stop until every Ukrainian is home.”

Meanwhile, Moscow confirmed the operation but did not issue further details.

The exchange followed direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul—their first in-person meeting in over three years, although no ceasefire was agreed.

Analysts noted that thousands remain in detention, with no timeline yet announced for additional releases.