Peshmerga forces foil a terrorist attack in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Peshmerga forces thwarted an ISIS attack within the borders of the Zenana in the Kifri district of Garmyan in Kurdistan.

“Yesterday, at 1000 p.m., the 1st regiment in the 144th Brigade clashed with ISIS fighters forcing them to return to their dens. Without causing any causalities.” The Peshmerga’s 114th Brigade said in a statement.

According to the statement, ISIS aimed to kill Kurdish members as it did during the previous Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.

The Peshmerga are the military forces of Iraqi Kurdistan.

It is worth noting that the Peshmerga, the Iraqi security forces, and Popular Mobilization Forces (Iranian-backed groups) fought alongside each other and coordinated in different areas in Iraq to defeat ISIS and secure the regions.

Iraq declared victory over the terrorist group in 2017. But ISIS continues to launch attacks, particularly in the northern country.