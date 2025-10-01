Iraq records wheat surplus, exports seven crops amid water scarcity drive

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Jabr, revealed on Wednesday that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in key crops and has begun exporting agricultural products abroad for the first time.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Jabr explained that the ministry relied on two main methods: large-scale investment in desert lands using pivot sprinklers, fixed irrigation systems, and modern drip networks, as well as planting crop varieties resistant to drought. “These measures significantly increased production and created a surplus for export.”

According to Jabr, Iraq reached self-sufficiency in wheat, known locally as hinta. Production totaled 5.3 million tons in 2023, over 6 million tons in 2024, and more than 5 million tons in 2025 — a record in Iraq’s agricultural history.

He added that more than 4 million dunams (about 1 million hectares) of desert land were brought under cultivation through the distribution of 13,000 sprinklers to farmers over the past decade. “The government subsidized 30% of the cost, selling each sprinkler at 45 million dinars instead of 60 million.”

The minister said Iraq has achieved self-sufficiency in 13 agricultural products, including vegetables and fruits, and exported seven crops, such as dates, potatoes, and animal feed, to Gulf states and Europe. “Export volumes reached nearly 2 million tons in 2024.”

Jabr also confirmed that Iraq is now self-sufficient in poultry and dairy products, noting that the government has closed borders to imports to protect local production.

In addition, the ministry has launched a strategic project for red meat production by raising cattle in partnership with Sahara Karbala Company. “One of the largest initiatives aimed at meeting domestic demand once completed.”

“These achievements mark a real turning point for Iraq’s agricultural sector,” Jabr said, emphasizing that the ministry will continue supporting farmers and using modern technologies to overcome climate challenges and water scarcity, to ensure food security.