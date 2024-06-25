Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasizes dam importance in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, underscored the critical infrastructure developments in Kurdistan, focusing on dam construction and agricultural support.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Chamrga Dam in the Qushtapa district of Erbil governorate, Barzani stressed, "These projects are crucial for optimizing water resources and are part of the government's program for sustainable water management." He also noted "the dams' role in preventing floods, supporting agriculture, promoting tourism, and enhancing energy production while reducing groundwater reliance."

Emphasizing sustainable practices to preserve natural resources for future generations, Barzani expressed satisfaction with the completion of the Chamgra Dam in Erbil.

The Chamgra Dam, constructed at a cost of 4.3 billion dinars from the KRG budget, stands 17.5 meters high, stretches 262 meters long, and has a crest width of 8 meters. This infrastructure represents a significant step in the Region's efforts to improve water management and support sustainable development.

Additionally, Barzani inaugurated a grain silo in Qushtapa, Erbil governorate, highlighting its strategic importance. "These silos support the agricultural sector, protect farmers' interests, and enhance food security by providing storage for grains and wheat." Barzani also noted "increased grain production and government efforts to procure larger quantities directly from farmers."