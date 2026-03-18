Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Wednesday, gold prices declined in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1.047 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 1.043 million IQD. The same gold had sold for 1.088 million IQD on Tuesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1.017 million IQD, with a buying price of 1.013 million IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.050 million and 1.060 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 1.020 million and 1.030 million IQD.

In Erbil, gold prices also declined, with 22-carat gold sold at 1.128 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.078 million IQD, and 18-carat gold at 923,000 IQD.