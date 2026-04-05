Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, edge lower in Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices hovered around 1.02 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1,018,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1,014,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 988,000 IQD, with a buying price of 984,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1,020,000 and 1,030,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 990,000 and 1,000,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,069,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1,021,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 875,000 IQD.