Iraq faces new US deadline to withdraw Nouri Al-Maliki nomination

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) has until February 27 to withdraw Nouri Al-Maliki’s nomination for prime minister, a senior source within the alliance told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The deadline was discussed during a meeting held on Monday, where Al-Maliki made clear he would not step aside, adding that any reversal would have to come from the bloc that nominated him.

The Framework, parliament’s ruling bloc, is expected to convene again before Friday, with discussions focused on rallying a majority to revoke his nomination. Still, Reconstruction and Development parliamentary bloc leader Bahaa Al-Araji, speaking to Shafaq News earlier today, stressed that the CF will not change its nominee for prime minister because of “any US decision.”

A US State Department spokesperson previously told our agency that President Donald Trump’s position remains unchanged and that selecting Al-Maliki would prompt Washington to “reassess its relationship with Iraq.” US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack also reiterated during meetings in Baghdad and Erbil that Washington opposes Al-Maliki’s candidacy and outlined potential measures if it proceeds, according to the source.

