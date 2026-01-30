Syria names new Hasakah Security Chief after SDF deal

Shafaq News– Damascus

Syria’s Interior Ministry on Friday appointed a new internal security commander for Hasakah province, marking the first administrative step following the announcement of an inclusive deal with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Citing a security source, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Brig. Gen. Marwan al-Ali, who previously served as head of the Criminal Investigation Department at the Interior Ministry, assumed the post.

Earlier today, the SDF and Damascus reached a comprehensive ceasefire after weeks of escalation in northeastern Syria. The agreement provides for the deployment of Interior Ministry security forces to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, as part of a phased integration of military, security, and administrative structures.