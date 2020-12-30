Shafaq News / families left Al-Hol camp in the countryside of Hasakah, as part of the Syrian Democratic Council's initiative, local Syrian sources reported on Wednesday,

Local sources from the camp told Shafaq News Agency, “new families in the camp went out this morning, as part of the initiative launched by the Syrian Democratic Council to clear the camp of Syrian citizens."

"About 385 of ISIS family members, most of them from the city of Tabqa and the province of Raqqa, were evacuated today from the Al-Hol camp and they are families of ISIS members." The sources added.

“67 people from Deir Ez-Zor province and 350 people from Tabqa city and other cities and towns in the countryside of Raqqa province were evacuated on 10 and 21 of this December.”

The source pointed out that "another 300 people in the camp are preparing to leave, and most of them are from the Aleppo countryside."

It’s noteworthy that Al-Hol camp is one of the largest camps where ISIS families and members in northeastern Syria are living. there are more than 60,000 Syrian citizens and other nationalities living there.