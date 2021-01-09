Russian Police stations in Syria’ Hasakah

Shafaq News / The Russian police deployed today, Saturday, in the countryside of Derik (Al-Malikiyah) region in the Kurdish-majority Hasakah governorate, the far northeast of Syria.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that seven Russian armored vehicles backed by four helicopters moved from their bases in the city of Qamishli and stationed in the village of Ein Dewar in the northern countryside of Derik.

According to the residents, the patrol was stationed near the historic Roman bridge on the Tigris River that separates Turkey and Syria at the village of Ein Dewar and will leave on Sunday.

On October 22, 2019, Russia and Turkey agreed on a deal which both countries hailed as a triumph.

Under the deal, the Syrian and Russian forces deployed in northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey.