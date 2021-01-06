Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey shells Hasakah’ Tal Tamer

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-06T12:31:59+0000
Turkey shells Hasakah’ Tal Tamer

Shafaq News / Turkish factions bombed the outskirts of Tal Tamer town in Hasakah governorate, Local sources told the Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday.

The sources said that the Turkish shelling resulted in material damage and caused a complete blackout in the town amid Russia presence which is the guarantor of the ceasefire between the Syrian. Democratic Forces and the pro-Turkish factions due to the recent clashes between the pro-Turkish factions and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

It’s noteworthy that the M4 Highway which links major Syrian cities reopened last Saturday to the civil and commercial movement after it was closed for nearly a month and a half.

The first civilian and commercial convoy accompanied with the Russian forces crossed the Highway from the town of Ain Issa towards the town of Tal Tamer and then to Hasakah and Qamishli.  

related

Kurdistan Ministry of Interior issues a clarification regarding commercial traffic halt with Turkey

Date: 2020-03-01 13:10:03
Kurdistan Ministry of Interior issues a clarification regarding commercial traffic halt with Turkey

Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Bativa

Date: 2020-11-28 11:45:10
Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Bativa

Turkey’s forces pave road in Zakho

Date: 2020-09-03 10:25:02
Turkey’s forces pave road in Zakho

Erdogan strikes Kurds and dismiss three officials in their regions on charges of "terrorism"

Date: 2019-08-19 11:33:03
Erdogan strikes Kurds and dismiss three officials in their regions on charges of "terrorism"

Turkish warplanes strike Duhok

Date: 2020-10-22 11:00:39
Turkish warplanes strike Duhok

Families left Al-Hol camp

Date: 2020-12-30 18:55:24
Families left Al-Hol camp

Turkish ambassador to Iraq: PKK threatens the stability of Iraq and Turkey

Date: 2020-11-06 15:12:08
Turkish ambassador to Iraq: PKK threatens the stability of Iraq and Turkey

Turkey pledges to Kurdistan Region to exclude food and medicine from the close crossings decision

Date: 2020-03-02 08:42:16
Turkey pledges to Kurdistan Region to exclude food and medicine from the close crossings decision