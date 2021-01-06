Turkey shells Hasakah’ Tal Tamer

Shafaq News / Turkish factions bombed the outskirts of Tal Tamer town in Hasakah governorate, Local sources told the Shafaq News Agency on Wednesday.

The sources said that the Turkish shelling resulted in material damage and caused a complete blackout in the town amid Russia presence which is the guarantor of the ceasefire between the Syrian. Democratic Forces and the pro-Turkish factions due to the recent clashes between the pro-Turkish factions and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

It’s noteworthy that the M4 Highway which links major Syrian cities reopened last Saturday to the civil and commercial movement after it was closed for nearly a month and a half.

The first civilian and commercial convoy accompanied with the Russian forces crossed the Highway from the town of Ain Issa towards the town of Tal Tamer and then to Hasakah and Qamishli.