Al-Sharaa replicating Al-Assad, SDC says

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), accused transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa of replicating the governance style of former President Bashar Al-Assad.

In a statement, the SDC rejected the legitimacy of the transitional constitution, stating, “[it] contradicts an agreement between Al-Sharaa and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi,” warning about integrating Islamic law into governance, which would “destabilize the country.”

The Autonomous Administration similarly condemned the declaration, arguing it “undermines Syria’s diversity and mirrors Baath-era policies.” It further criticized the document for excluding key ethnic and social groups, including Kurds, while preserving outdated governmental structures.

Al-Sharaa ratified the draft constitutional declaration at the People’s Palace in Damascus on Thursday.