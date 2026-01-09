US supports ceasefire between Syrian forces and SDF in Aleppo

Shafaq News– Washington/ Aleppo

The United States on Friday welcomed a ceasefire between the Syrian government forces and the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern city of Aleppo, and confirmed it is working to extend the truce, US Ambassador to Turkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack said.

Barrack noted that “this truce begins the vital work of guiding Syria’s diverse lanes—its communities and neighboring nations—onto a single shared highway toward security, inclusion, and lasting peace.”

Washington is working intensively to extend the ceasefire and “the spirit of understanding” beyond the current deadline, he added.

Earlier today, Syria’s Ministry of Defense announced a ceasefire in three neighborhoods in Aleppo, setting a deadline for “armed groups” to withdraw, as calm returned to the areas after days of clashes with the SDF.

According to SANA news agency, government-affiliated Aleppo’s Media Directorate revealed in a media satement, in the coming hours, SDF fighters will be transferred, carrying only light individual weapons, to areas in northeastern Syria in line with the Defense Ministry’s declaration, pointing out that “state institutions are preparing to enter the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud to restore services, while the Aleppo Response Committee will coordinate the return of civilians after security operations conclude.”

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have not yet commented on the ceasefire or the withdrawal arrangements.

Aleppo’s Internal Security Chief, Mohammed Abdul Ghani, speaking in Ashrafieh, said clear instructions had been issued by the Interior Ministry for a rapid security deployment in both neighborhoods, noting that around 120,000 people had left Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud in less than 48 hours during the recent escalation, and Aleppo’s local administration is working to facilitate their return within 48 hours.

Syria’s Health Ministry said the violence, which began on January 6, resulted in the deaths of four civilians and left 18 others wounded, with varying degrees of severity.

The fighting began earlier this week between Syrian government forces and the US-backed, Kurdish-led SDF in Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city. Both sides have traded blame over who initiated the clashes, which come amid stalled efforts to implement a deal to integrate the Kurdish administration and military structures into the country’s new government.