US, Europe urge permanent Syria ceasefire, back talks to integrate northeast

The United States and three major European powers welcomed a 15-day extension of the ceasefire between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), urging all sides to comply fully with the truce and move swiftly toward a permanent settlement.

In a joint statement issued after talks in Paris, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States called on all parties to exercise restraint and strictly adhere to the ceasefire, stressing the obligation to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and welcomed the opening of humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe and unimpeded delivery of aid. They also urged all sides to resume negotiations aimed at the peaceful integration of north-east Syria into a unified and sovereign Syrian state, based on the January 18, 2026 agreement, describing it as the most viable path to long-term stability.

The statement underscored continued concern over the threat posed by ISIS, warning against any security vacuum around detention facilities holding its members. The four countries said they would convene a meeting of the US-led Coalition against ISIS to address emerging risks and reaffirmed support for an inclusive political transition in Syria.

The diplomatic push came as violence continued around Syria’s northern city of Kobani. Clashes between Syrian government forces and the SDF have cut roads leading to the city, causing acute shortages of food and disrupting water, electricity, and internet services, according to our correspondent.

Syria’s defense ministry said yesterday that army units shot down several explosive-laden drones launched by the SDF targeting roads and civilian homes near the city, according to state media. The SDF, in turn, accused government forces of violating the ceasefire by shelling areas south-east of Kobani and reported clashes in villages in Hasakah province. It also alleged that Syrian forces were reinforcing their positions with tanks and armored vehicles.

Weeks of heavy fighting prompted US pressure on both sides to extend the ceasefire. The SDF has withdrawn in recent days from Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, allowing government forces to advance, while accusing Damascus of imposing a siege on Kobani.

In Washington, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham warned that Kurdish forces in Syria face growing threats and pledged to introduce legislation imposing tough sanctions on any party attacking them. Graham stated on X, “It would be a disaster for America’s reputation and national security interests to abandon the Kurds, who were the chief ally in destroying the ISIS caliphate,” adding that he would introduce the “Save the Kurds Act” this week, designed to impose “crippling sanctions” on governments or groups engaged in hostilities against Kurdish forces, predicting strong bipartisan backing.

As previously stated, I am trying to work with the administration and regional partners to prevent a bloodbath in Syria against our Kurdish allies. It is now time for the region to change their ways and man up for decency.To Saudi Arabia: I have tried to work hard to chart a… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 27, 2026

The remarks came despite assurances from Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who told Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani in a recent call that Kurdish political and civil rights would be protected.

