SDF claims renewed clashes in Syria's Kobani

Shafaq News– Damascus

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday accused Syrian government-aligned factions of launching heavy attacks on the towns of Kharab Ashk and Al-Jalabiya, southeast of Kobani, with intense artillery fire targeting residential areas and surrounding neighborhoods.

In a statement, the SDF reported that clashes are currently ongoing as the attackers reinforced their positions with tanks and armored vehicles, while Turkish drones supporting the Syrian government conducted frequent flights over the area.

Calling the assaults a clear breach of the recent 15-day ceasefire extension, which took effect just a day earlier, the SDF reaffirmed its right to self-defense and held Damascus fully responsible for any humanitarian or security consequences.

The statement follows renewed clashes in Kobani and Jazira in northeastern Syria, despite the January 18 ceasefire that initially halted fighting in Aleppo and was later extended to Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zor, and Hasakah. Both the Syrian government and the SDF exchange responsibility for violations of the ceasefire.

