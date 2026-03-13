Israel threatens Lebanon infrastructure amid Hezbollah tensions

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday warned that Lebanon’s national infrastructure could face further attacks if Hezbollah continues using state facilities.

During a security briefing, Katz described the operation as “only the beginning” of a broader campaign and accused Beirut of “failing to fulfill” commitments to disarm the group, arguing that authorities had “misled” international partners on the issue. Continued inaction, he warned, could result in additional damage to infrastructure and possible territorial repercussions until Hezbollah is disarmed.

The comments followed an Israeli strike earlier Friday targeting a bridge over the Litani River, which the military claimed had been used by Hezbollah to move fighters from northern to southern Lebanon.

Since hostilities resumed on March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 687 people, including 98 children, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, while more than 800,000 residents have been displaced. On the Israeli side, the Israeli Health Ministry reported 2,975 people injured, including 85 still receiving treatment, since the start of the war with Iran on February 28, amid tight media restrictions during the conflict. Israeli authorities have evacuated more than 100,000 residents from northern communities and settlements near the Lebanese border.