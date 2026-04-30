UAE imposes travel ban on Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday banned its citizens from traveling to Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon, urging those already in the three countries to leave promptly.

نظرًا للتطورات الراهنة.. وزارة الخارجية تحظر السفر إلى إيران ولبنان والعراق وتدعو مواطني دولة الإمارات المتواجدين في هذه الدول إلى العودة في أقرب وقت pic.twitter.com/gTLt42bzQj — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) April 30, 2026

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs attributed the move to “current developments in the region,” stressing the need to follow official guidance and safety advisories.

The decision comes despite Iraq reopening its national airport on April 10, ending weeks of suspension linked to the regional conflict, particularly the US-Israeli war on Iran.