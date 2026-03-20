Regional strikes intensify as Israel, Iran exchange attacks

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli strikes hit targets in Iran and southern Lebanon on Friday, while Iranian attacks targeted Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in a widening exchange across the region.

Media reports said Israeli warplanes struck military sites in Bushehr, Iran, while another strike hit the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

In the UAE, authorities in Dubai said sounds heard in some areas resulted from successful air defense interceptions.

In Israel, media reported the impact of an Iranian cluster munition in central areas.

Hezbollah said it launched a salvo of rockets toward Israeli forces inside Lebanese territory.