Lebanon summons Iranian diplomat over interference concerns

Shafaq News- Beirut

On Friday, Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry summoned the charge d’affaires of Iran in Beirut, Tawfiq Samadi, and handed him an official written memorandum reaffirming the Lebanese state’s rejection of any interference in its internal affairs.

In a statement, the ministry indicated that the Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Abdel Sattar Issa, met with Samadi and raised questions regarding recent statements by the Iranian Embassy and Iran’s representative to the United Nations, while citing several examples he said reflected Iran’s failure to respect decisions of the Lebanese government, including a statement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps referring to joint operations with Hezbollah.

The discussions focused on claims that four Iranians targeted at a hotel in the Hazmieh area held diplomatic status and that the Lebanese Foreign Ministry knew about their presence, allegations the ministry denied.

The Lebanese side requested that the Iranian charge d’affaires provide official written responses regarding those issues and other matters raised during the meeting.