Trump Envoy to visit Israel amid Gaza humanitarian crisis

Shafaq News -Washington

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to travel to Israel on Wednesday to assess the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, two American officials confirmed to Axios.

This marks Witkoff’s first visit to Israel since January and comes as ceasefire efforts and hostage negotiations remain stalled. His trip follows a previously planned visit to Doha last week, which he canceled after hostage talks in Doha collapsed.

A US official said Witkoff may also travel to Gaza to visit aid centers operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has been central to relief efforts for civilians in the besieged enclave. His visit comes as international alarm grows over repeated Israeli strikes and live-fire incidents near GHF aid distribution points, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed in recent months while waiting for food and humanitarian supplies.

“The president wants to know more about what the humanitarian situation in Gaza is in order to know how to get more assistance to civilians in Gaza,” the official said.