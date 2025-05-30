Hamas denounces new humanitarian aid plan for Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Hamas criticized newly introduced mechanisms for delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, calling them a “criminal manipulation” of the basic needs of innocent civilians.

In a statement, the group accused Israel of using hunger as a weapon to impose a political, military, and security reality that serves its interests, warning of catastrophic results that could be delivered by the continued “international inaction in the face of this humanitarian catastrophe.

”Hamas urged the UN Security Council to enforce a halt to what it described as “fascist aggression,” lift the blockade, and allow aid to enter through mechanisms approved by the United Nations.

The new aid mechanism replaces United Nations agencies with a US company operating under Israeli military protection. Aids distribution is spread at four designated points across the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, its launch triggered unrest, with Palestinians lining up in narrow, tightly controlled corridors resembling prison queues, which prompted some to storm one of the US company’s aid centers and seize the supplies.

Earlier, Hamas confirmed it had received a new proposal from mediators—referred to as the “Witkoff proposal”—and was studying it “responsibly and in a manner that serves the interests of our people, provides relief, and secures a permanent ceasefire in the Strip.”

The statement comes amid ongoing media leaks about the terms of a proposal by US President Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, although no official agreement has been announced between Israel and Hamas.