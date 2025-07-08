US Envoy: Ceasefire deal nears in Gaza after breakthrough talks

Shafaq News - Washington

On Tuesday, US envoy Steve Witkoff announced that the Gaza ceasefire deal nearing completion, as he prepared to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second time in 24 hours to finalize discussions.

Witkoff affirmed that efforts are underway to bridge the remaining gap through proximity talks, emphasizing that the goal is to reach a genuine and lasting resolution to the war, adding that negotiations between Israel and Hamas have made significant progress, with only one major issue remaining out of four originally contested points.

The US envoy is expected to travel to Qatar later this week to join the talks, indicating that the proposed deal includes the release of up to 10 living hostages and the remains of nine others held in Gaza.

Talks began on July 6 and have involved mediation by Qatar and Egypt. While previous efforts failed to reach consensus.