US Envoy: Trump will do everything to advance Gaza plan

Shafaq News – Washington

On Tuesday, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stressed that the President Donald Trump will do everything possible to implement the Gaza plan with the support of US allies.

Witkoff told reporters that governments across the world were eager to see an agreement and that Trump was convinced it would happen, a commitment he described as a source of hope.

He affirmed the importance of laying the groundwork for success, portraying the initiative as a complicated deal to hand off from one government to another.

Trump unveiled the proposal with Netanyahu’s backing, calling for Hamas to disarm, an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and international supervision. Hamas and Islamic Jihad rejected the plan, condemning it as legitimizing occupation and fueling further aggression.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, DC.