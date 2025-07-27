Gaza starvation toll hits 133 as global protests demand aid

Shafaq News – Gaza

Six more Palestinians, including two children, died from starvation in the past 24 hours, raising Gaza’s hunger-related death toll to 133—87 of them children—according to the Health Ministry.

Dr. Munir al-Barsh, the ministry’s Director-General, warned that delays in aid and medical evacuations are accelerating Gaza’s collapse and costing lives.

“Every delay is measured in funerals,” he declared, urging the immediate evacuation of critical patients—especially those with brain and spinal injuries—and the urgent entry of infant formula, therapeutic nutrition, glucose, IV antibiotics, and basic proteins.

He emphasized that a humanitarian truce must function as a lifeline, not a pause.

The worsening crisis has sparked protests worldwide, including a demonstration in London where thousands placed over 1,000 pots and pans outside the prime minister’s office to honor those who died searching for food, prompting clashes and arrests.

Protesters blocked streets in Paris demanding a ceasefire and aid access, while rallies in Berlin targeted the Egyptian Embassy and Defense Ministry. Demonstrations also erupted in Yaffa, New York, Morocco, Mauritania, Jordan, Yemen, and Tunisia.

Amid mounting pressure, France confirmed it will officially recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly on September 21, joining Spain, Ireland, and Norway—a move swiftly condemned by Israel and the United States.

In the UK, the Scottish National Party vowed to force a parliamentary vote on recognition, with party leader Stephen Flynn accusing both major parties of moral failure and insisting recognition is “an obligation, not an option.”

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese denounced Israel’s blockade as a violation of international law and referenced the emaciated infant Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq as a symbol of “Gaza’s agony,” arguing that starving children are not threatening Israel’s existence.

While Canberra has yet to formally recognize Palestine, Albanese said the step remains under consideration “at the appropriate time.”

Israel continues to assert that sufficient aid is reaching Gaza and faults the UN for poor distribution, a claim UN agencies reject, citing severe Israeli restrictions.

Since October 7, 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that more than 59,800 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed, while military operations persist and humanitarian corridors remain tightly controlled despite resumed convoys and limited airdrops.