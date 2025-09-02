Gaza reports surge in famine-related deaths

Shafaq News – Gaza

Thirteen Palestinians, including three children, died of hunger-related causes in Gaza over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, raising the overall toll since the war began to 361, including 130 children.

The ministry reported that 83 of those deaths occurred after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared parts of Gaza a famine zone. August alone recorded 185 hunger-related fatalities, the highest monthly figure in recent months.

According to the ministry, 43,000 children under five, along with more than 55,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women, are suffering from malnutrition. Anemia now affects 67 percent of pregnant women, the highest rate in years. Limited aid deliveries and severe shortages of food and medicine are worsening the crisis, it warned.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war has killed 63,557 Palestinians and injured 160,660, according to the ministry. Among the dead, 2,294 people were killed and more than 16,839 wounded while seeking food aid.