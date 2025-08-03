15+ aid seekers killed in Gaza as hospitals face collapse

Shafaq News – Gaza / Jerusalem

At least 17 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces on Sunday, including 13 civilians waiting for humanitarian aid, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that the number of Palestinians killed while seeking food has reached 1,422, bringing the overall death toll from Israeli operations since October 7, 2023, to 60,430, with more than 148,700 wounded.

آثار قصف الاحتلال مقر جمعية الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني غرب مدينة خانيونس، ما أدى إلى اســتــشــهــاد أحد طواقمها وإصابة آخرين. pic.twitter.com/nqrPXywzxC — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 3, 2025

These developments came as Gaza’s medical system is nearing collapse. According to the Health Ministry, Al-Shifa Hospital is operating at 240% of its capacity, Al-Rantisi at 210%, Nasser Complex at 180%, and the Arab National Hospital at 300%. With corridors and floors filled with patients, officials warned the system is “drowning in a sea of injuries,” urging immediate international intervention.

Egypt’s Al Qahera News reported that two trucks carrying 107 tons of diesel were sent to power hospital generators, though their arrival had not been confirmed as of Sunday.

UNICEF is also coordinating a separate shipment of medical supplies—excluding food—with Gaza’s Health Ministry urging local actors to ensure its safe delivery.

Gaza’s Government Media Office accused Israel of enacting a policy of “engineered starvation,” noting that only 36 aid trucks entered Saturday, far below the 600-truck daily requirement. Some shipments were reportedly looted amid the chaos, and widespread hunger is escalating across the enclave.

The office demanded the immediate reopening of all crossings and unrestricted delivery of food, fuel, and infant formula.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas condemned conditions in Gaza, calling for large-scale humanitarian access and criticizing hostage conditions. She also described the images of recently released, severely malnourished hostages as “appalling.”

The images of Israeli hostages are appalling and expose the barbarity of Hamas. All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. Hamas must disarm and end its rule in Gaza. At the same time, large-scale humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach those in need. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 3, 2025

Tensions in Jerusalem and Protests Abroad

In Jerusalem, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under heavy police escort to mark Tisha B’Av, a Jewish day of mourning commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Temples. The visit—followed by hundreds of religious settlers performing rituals—was widely viewed as provocative and in violation of long-standing agreements that restrict non-Muslim worship at the site, according to Quds News Network.

المستوطنون يؤدون طقوساً تلمودية أمام قبة الصخرة في المسجد الأقصى ويغنون ويرقصون بمشاركة أعضاء في "الكنيست" وبحماية شرطة الاحتلال منذ ساعات الصباح pic.twitter.com/sO6PiwOePl — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 3, 2025

In Tel Aviv, demonstrators blocked the Ayalon Highway and held banners urging a hostage deal with Hamas. One sign read, “Abandonment of the hostages = destruction of the Third Temple,” referencing a controversial religious narrative promoted by some nationalist groups.

מפגינים למען שחרור החטופים, בהם משפחות שורדי שבי, חסמו לתנועה את איילון דרום. ״הפקרת החטופים = חורבן הבית השלישי. את כולם בהסכם - צאו מעזה״, נכתב על שלט שהניפו pic.twitter.com/HOIxkcqCkq — אורי סלע Uri Sela (@uri_sela) August 3, 2025

Global Solidarity Marches

In Sydney, tens of thousands marched on Sunday across the Harbour Bridge in heavy rain as part of a “March for Humanity” calling for a ceasefire and unrestricted aid access to Gaza. Among the participants was WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who joined demonstrators beating pots to symbolize hunger. Protesters chanted, “We are all Palestinians.”

The rally went forward after a court overturned an earlier attempt to block it.

مظاهرة حاشدة في شيكاغو الأمريكية رفضا لحرب الإبادة والتجويع في غزة pic.twitter.com/NbG59YgKWj — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 3, 2025

Amid mounting pressure, France and Canada formally pledged to recognize a Palestinian state. The United Kingdom signaled it may follow suit, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated his support for a two-state solution but stopped short of formal recognition.