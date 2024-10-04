Hundreds protest in Baghdad against Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Friday, hundreds of Iraqis gathered in Baghdad to protest against Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that demonstrators assembled at Al-Hassanin Square and on the road leading to the Green Zone in Al-Jadriya district, central Baghdad. "The protesters condemned the Israeli military's ongoing strikes in Gaza and southern Lebanon."

In addition to denouncing Israel's attacks, protesters expressed their outrage over the assassination of Nasrallah and voiced their support for the Lebanese and Palestinian people.

Since Israeli forces began their offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon last month, protests have erupted across Iraq. Demonstrations intensified following Nasrallah’s death in an airstrike on Hezbollah’s headquarters on September 27, which also killed several key leaders of the group.