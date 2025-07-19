Gaza: Israel kills 25+ Palestinians seeking aid

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces intensified their assault on Gaza Saturday, launching widespread airstrikes and artillery barrages that killed dozens of displaced civilians and aid seekers, according to Palestinian media.

In Khan Younis, artillery struck Tineh Street where thousands had gathered near an aid site, killing 29 and wounding dozens, Quds News Network reported, as medical staff at Nasser Hospital struggled to cope with the surge in casualties.

To the west, an airstrike flattened a civilian tent in the Yabani area. Additional strikes hit Asdaa and al-Mawasi, while Israeli troops demolished homes in al-Sattir al-Gharbi and shelled multiple eastern districts under the cover of flares.

In central Gaza, drone strikes reportedly targeted al-Mughraqa, airstrikes pounded eastern al-Bureij and northern al-Nuseirat, while Gaza City was hit heavily with warplanes bombing the al-Tuffah neighborhood and a residential building near al-Ghafari Tower. Further north, Israeli shelling intensified in Jabalia, where troops reportedly destroyed parts of the refugee camp.

As the offensive widened, Gaza’s Government Media Office accused the European Union of ignoring “ongoing massacres,” calling for urgent international intervention.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, at least 58,667 Palestinians have been killed and 139,974 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Among them, 877 were killed and 5,666 wounded while trying to access food aid.