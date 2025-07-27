Egypt sends humanitarian convoy to Gaza as famine fears grow

Shafaq News – Gaza

Egypt began moving humanitarian aid toward Gaza on Sunday, according to state-run Al Qahera News.

Dozens of trucks carrying food and essential supplies were reportedly en route to the Karam Abu Salem crossing in southern Gaza. The move follows mounting pressure from international relief agencies warning of a spiraling humanitarian disaster affecting Gaza’s 2.2 million residents.

On Saturday, Israel dropped seven pallets of food in northern Gaza, announcing plans for limited “humanitarian corridors” and “temporary pauses” to allow aid delivery through active war zones.

Tomorrow morning Israel will apply a "humanitarian pause" in civilian centers and in humanitarian corridors to enable the distribution of aid supply. Israel has continued to facilitate the entry of aid trucks into the Gaza strip.Unfortunately, the UN has failed so far to collect… pic.twitter.com/KyewEKT6Of — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 26, 2025

These developments follow the collapse of ceasefire talks in Doha, with Israel claiming aid levels are adequate and blaming the UN for distribution failures—an accusation UN agencies have rejected, citing access restrictions imposed by Israeli forces.

While Israel dismisses famine reports as “Hamas propaganda,” Gaza’s Health Ministry has recorded at least 127 starvation-related deaths, including 85 children, and over 100 humanitarian groups warn famine is already taking hold.

Separately, Israeli naval forces intercepted the Handala aid vessel from Italy off Gaza’s coast, stating it attempted to breach restricted waters and was diverted safely to Israeli shores with all passengers unharmed.

The Israeli navy has stopped the vessel Navarn from illegally entering the maritime zone of the coast of Gaza.The vessel is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. All passengers are safe. Unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and… pic.twitter.com/i4AKpUBLRe — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 26, 2025

These events unfold as Israel’s offensive in Gaza continues. Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported 59,733 Palestinians killed and 144,477 wounded.