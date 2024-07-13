Egypt condemns Israeli bombing Al-Mawasi area in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Egypt condemned Israel's bombing of the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which is densely populated with displaced people, stating it adds "serious complications" to the ongoing Gaza cease-fire negotiations.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called on Israel to "stop disregarding the lives of innocent civilian citizens and to adhere to the required humanitarian standards in compliance with international law and humanitarian law" following the Israeli army attack, which killed 90 Palestinians and injured more than 300 others.

In a statement, Egypt said the attack on the Palestinians' tents in Al-Mawasi "cannot be accepted under any pretext."

Egypt reiterated that "these ongoing violations against Palestinian citizens add serious complications to current efforts to achieve calm and cease-fire and increase the humanitarian suffering of Palestinians amid international silence and inability."

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 90 Palestinians in a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza, the health ministry reported. Israel claimed the attack targeted Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it remained unclear whether Deif had been killed, stating at a news conference, "Either way, we will get to the whole of the leadership of Hamas."

In a separate incident on Saturday, at least 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a prayer hall at Al-Shati camp for displaced people in west Gaza City, according to Palestinian health and civil emergency officials.

Two Egyptian sources told Reuters that the talks regarding the situation in Gaza are halted with the Israeli side due to the recent developments.

Since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, over 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and more than 88,000 injured, according to local health authorities.