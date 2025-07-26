Israeli forces seize Handala aid ship bound for Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces boarded the Handala aid vessel on Saturday after intercepting it in international waters while attempting to approach Gaza, according to organizers from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

Shortly after the boarding, the International Coalition to Break the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) posted a video on X showing Israeli soldiers on board the ship, confirming fears that the vessel had been forcibly intercepted.

الآن قوات الاحتلال تقتحم #حنظلة pic.twitter.com/1ETJHsOCDb — ICBSG | اللجنة الدولية لكسر الحصار عن غزة (@ICBSOFGAZA) July 26, 2025

Earlier, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition reported that two unidentified vessels—believed to be Israeli military craft—approached the Handala without responding to repeated calls on maritime radio. Although the Handala did not intend to enter Egyptian waters, the organizers stated that an emergency appeal to the Egyptian Coast Guard could be made if the situation worsened.

تفعيل حالة الطوارئ على سفينة ⁧#حنظلة⁩ بعد الاشباه بقاربين يقتربان منها pic.twitter.com/A8nUDKa4JI — ICBSG | اللجنة الدولية لكسر الحصار عن غزة (@ICBSOFGAZA) July 26, 2025

The Handala departed from Sicily earlier this month, becoming the latest attempt to break Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities have not yet commented on the incident.