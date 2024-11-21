Iraq praises ICC's 'brave stance' against Netanyahu and Gallant

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi government praised the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, calling it "historic."

“The Iraqi government appreciates the ICC's brave and just stance in issuing arrest warrants for the Prime Minister of the Zionist entity [Israel] and its former Defense Minister, based on an indictment convicting them of war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples," government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi said in a statement.

He described the decision as "historic," affirming that it brings “justice” for those who were killed during Israel's year-long war against Gaza and Lebanon.

The Iraqi government, according to the statement, reiterated its call for an end to the war, urging "all free nations to enforce this decision and hand over the wanted to the competent courts to face justice for their flagrant human rights violations."

Earlier today, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant in connection with "alleged war crimes" in Gaza, where Israeli actions have resulted in 44,000 deaths, the majority of whom are women and children.

The ICC stated there are "reasonable grounds” to believe Netanyahu and Gallant oversaw attacks on civilians, with alleged war crimes including “starvation, killing, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”