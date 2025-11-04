Israel spent $76.3B on war over two years

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel's war expenses over the past two years have reached $76.3 billion, according to new data from the Ministry of Finance.

The Israeli Broadcasting cited senior finance officials who reportedly accused the defense establishment of mismanaging reserve duty days, resulting in the waste of billions of shekels in payments to reservists.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the defense budget must be increased “to enable growth in the Israeli economy in the coming years.”

The report did not specify which conflicts the data covered. Israel has said it faces wars on seven fronts, but the figures likely include the costs of its military campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran during the past two years.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on October 10, 2024, ended the war in Gaza, which left more than 68,000 Palestinians dead and over 170,000 injured, most of them women and children.

In Lebanon, Israeli strikes killed more than 4,000 people and wounded about 17,000 during a conflict that began on October 8, 2023, and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024. The fighting lasted two months before a fragile US-brokered ceasefire took effect.