ICC rejects Israel's bid to cancel Netanyahu, Gallant warrants

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) rejected Israel’s request to cancel arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

According to a statement, the court also declined a separate Israeli request to suspend the broader investigation into alleged atrocities committed in the Palestinian territories.

The ICC satted that it will proceed with reviewing Israel’s legal challenges concerning the court’s jurisdiction over the war in Gaza.

Earlier, (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Security Minister Yoav Gallant in connection with "alleged war crimes" in Gaza.