Netanyahu fires Israeli Security Minister Yoav Galant

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister announced the dismissal of Security Minister Yoav Gallant and the appointment of Foreign Minister Israel Katz as his successor.

Netanyahu stated that the trust between him and Gallant had eroded, expressing confidence that the change would lead to a more harmonious cabinet. He emphasized the need for complete trust between the Prime Minister and the security minister, noting that the crisis of confidence made it untenable to continue managing the ongoing conflict effectively.

In a swift response, Gallant wrote on X, “The security of the State of Israel was and will always remain my life's mission."

Netanyahu also decided to appoint Gideon Sa'ar as Israel's foreign minister, replacing Katz as Security Minister.

Gallant publicly accused Netanyahu of involving political considerations in his decision-making, while Netanyahu accused Gallant of attempting to topple the government from within, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Additionally, Gallant has posed a challenge to Netanyahu’s efforts to secure a haredi exemption from IDF service, and his dismissal could help alleviate this issue for the Prime Minister, the Israeli website mentioned.