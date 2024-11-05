Protests in Israel over Security Minister's Yoav Gallant dismissal

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, hundreds of Israelis begin gathering in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to pretest the dismissal of Security Minister Yoav Gallant.

Police setting up barricades near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem and the army’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to The Time of Israel.

“Among those calling for protests are anti-government groups and families of the hostages who accuse Netanyahu of playing politics and endangering their loved ones,” the Israeli newspaper pointed out.

Benjamin Netanyahu announced earlier the dismissal of Security Minister Yoav Gallant and the appointment of Foreign Minister Israel Katz as his successor. Netanyahu also decided to appoint Gideon Sa'ar as Israel's foreign minister, replacing Katz as Security Minister.