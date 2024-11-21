ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Security Minister Yoav Gallant in connection with "alleged war crimes" in Gaza.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant oversaw attacks on civilian populations. The alleged war crimes against Netanyahu and Gallant include the use of starvation as a method of warfare, as well as acts of killing, persecution, and other inhumane actions," ICC emphasized, asserting that Israel's acceptance of the ICC's jurisdiction is not necessary and considered the disclosure of these arrest warrants to be in the interest of the victims.

In addition to Netanyahu and Gallant, the ICC also issued an arrest warrant for a leader of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas.

The Gaza War has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. This attack involved a rocket barrage and militants breaching the Gaza-Israel barrier.

As of November 2024, the Gaza Health Ministry reported that the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 44,000, with the majority of casualties being women and children. Additionally, over 104,000 Palestinians have been wounded, and approximately 1.9 million have been displaced. On the Israeli side, 1,824 people have been killed.

The war has also caused significant damage to infrastructure, with two-thirds of buildings in the Gaza Strip being damaged or destroyed.