Israel foils Egypt drone weapons smuggling bid

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military stated, on Tuesday, it had foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Egypt into Israel using a drone.

According to Arab media, the army revealed that it detected a drone attempting to cross from Egyptian territory into Israel's Baran Brigade region. Israeli forces intercepted and downed the drone.

Troops who arrived at the scene recovered the drone, which was carrying ten M16 rifles and ammunition, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, continues to mediate efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza, which has now entered its 18th month.

Egyptian state broadcaster Al-Qahera News reported that Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad is expected to meet an Israeli negotiating team in Cairo to discuss reviving a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The meeting with the Israeli delegation, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, follows recent talks between Egyptian officials and a Hamas delegation aimed at achieving a de-escalation and eventual ceasefire in Gaza, according to Al-Qahera News.