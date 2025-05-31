Gaza’s lifeline crumbles: Israel kills 60 civilians as hospitals fail

Shafaq News/ Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza killed 60 Palestinians and injured 284 others in the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Saturday, as the territory’s healthcare system teeters on collapse.

The renewed attacks pushed the total death toll to 54,381 since October 7, 2023, with injuries surpassing 124,000. Health officials reported that hospitals are barely functioning after three major power generators were destroyed, crippling surgery, intensive care, emergency, and neonatal services.

“Medical teams are out of parts and out of options,” the ministry reported, warning that the generator damage is beyond repair.

The World Food Programme also raised alarms, describing the crisis as “spiraling.” It attributed the deterioration to sealed borders, rising hunger, and disrupted aid deliveries, stressing that only a ceasefire could restore safe humanitarian access.

The humanitarian situation in #Gaza is spiraling. WFP has enough food to feed all 2.2M people for 2 months. A ceasefire is the only way to deliver it safely. pic.twitter.com/EtdaKF9gWB — World Food Programme (@WFP) May 31, 2025

The warnings come as diplomatic efforts intensify. US President Donald Trump announced from the Oval Office on Friday that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is nearing completion and could be finalized within the next 48 hours.