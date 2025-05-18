Gaza negotiations: Hostage deal on the table

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian group Hamas is willing to release between seven and nine Israeli hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 300 Palestinian prisoners, an official confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity, the official stated that the release would be contingent on Israeli forces withdrawing to the Salah al-Din road, a key north-south highway running through the Gaza Strip.

These remarks came as negotiations between Hamas and Israel resumed in Doha, the Qatari capital.

Earlier this week, an Israeli source indicated to CNN that Israel would consider entering the talks only if Hamas seeks to end the war by surrendering. The source added that the Israeli delegation’s stay in Doha is limited, noting that military operations would resume if the talks fail to make swift progress.

Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that the Israeli negotiating team is reviewing a broader proposal. This plan includes a full cessation of hostilities, the release of all hostages, the removal of Hamas from power, and the disarmament of Gaza — demands Hamas has previously rejected.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military launched a large-scale ground offensive on Sunday across northern and southern Gaza under “Operation Gideon’s Chariots.”

In a statement, the military confirmed that regular and reserve units began a comprehensive ground assault as part of the operation. The Israeli air force carried out preliminary strikes over the past week, targeting more than 670 Hamas sites — including weapons depots, tunnel networks, and anti-tank launch locations — in preparation for the ground campaign, the statement added.

The conflict in Gaza has intensified in recent months, alongside a worsening humanitarian crisis. According to local health authorities, at least 3,193 people have been killed and 8,993 wounded since hostilities resumed in March. Since the war began on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 53,339, with 121,034 injuries reported.