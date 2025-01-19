Hamas sets timeline for second hostage release

Shafaq News/ Hamas has announced the scheduled release of a second group of hostages, following the handover of the first group of Israeli captives on Sunday.

A senior Hamas official involved in the negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the second batch of hostages would be freed on the evening of next Saturday as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement, according to AFP.

The official added that this release is set to occur on the seventh day of the truce's implementation.

Earlier today, the Israeli military confirmed receiving three female captives released by Hamas under the prisoner exchange deal.

In exchange for the release of three female hostages, Israel will free 90 Palestinian prisoners, including 69 women and 21 teenage boys, marking the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

On January 19, 2025, a key development occurred in the Israel-Hamas conflict as a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt came into effect at 11:15 a.m local time, following a brief delay over Israeli requests for the names of hostages Hamas would release.

The ceasefire aims to stop the violence that has led to the deaths of nearly 47,000 Palestinians and over 110,700 injuries since October 7, 2023, while also addressing Gaza’s dire humanitarian situation by permitting aid deliveries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the ceasefire but stressed that Israel could resume fighting if the agreement collapses.

US President Joe Biden expressed support, noting that “the guns in Gaza have gone silent” and stressing the deal’s potential to reshape the region.

For his part, Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obaida confirmed the group's commitment to the ceasefire and called on mediators to ensure Israel's compliance.