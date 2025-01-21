Hamas confirms upcoming hostage exchange

Shafaq News / Hamas announced on Tuesday that it will release Israeli female hostages next Saturday as part of the second phase of a prisoner exchange deal.

The Advisor to Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief, Taher Al-Nounou, told Agence France-Presse, “On the seventh day of the ceasefire agreement’s implementation, four Israeli female captives will be released in exchange for the release of the second batch of Palestinian prisoners according to the agreed terms.”

A source familiar with the ceasefire deal's implementation stated that "there may be female soldiers among those released in the second batch," without providing further details.

On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed receiving three female captives released by Hamas under the prisoner exchange deal.

In exchange for the release of three female hostages, Israel will free 90 Palestinian prisoners, including 69 women and 21 teenage boys, marking the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

On January 19, 2025, a key development occurred in the Israel-Hamas conflict as a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt came into effect at 11:15 a.m. local time, following a brief delay over Israeli requests for the names of hostages Hamas would release.

The ceasefire aims to stop the violence that has led to the deaths of more than 47,000 Palestinians and over 111,000 injuries since October 7, 2023, while also addressing Gaza’s dire humanitarian situation by permitting aid deliveries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the ceasefire but stressed that Israel could resume fighting if the agreement collapses.

For his part, Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obaida confirmed the group's commitment to the ceasefire and called on mediators to ensure Israel's compliance.