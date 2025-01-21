Hamas confirms upcoming hostage exchange
Shafaq News / Hamas announced on Tuesday that it will
release Israeli female hostages next Saturday as part of the second phase of a
prisoner exchange deal.
The Advisor to Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief, Taher Al-Nounou,
told Agence France-Presse, “On the seventh day of the ceasefire agreement’s
implementation, four Israeli female captives will be released in exchange for
the release of the second batch of Palestinian prisoners according to the
agreed terms.”
A source familiar with the ceasefire deal's implementation
stated that "there may be female soldiers among those released in the
second batch," without providing further details.
On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed receiving three
female captives released by Hamas under the prisoner exchange deal.
In exchange for the release of three female hostages, Israel
will free 90 Palestinian prisoners, including 69 women and 21 teenage boys,
marking the first phase of the ceasefire deal.
On January 19, 2025, a key development occurred in the
Israel-Hamas conflict as a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States,
Qatar, and Egypt came into effect at 11:15 a.m. local time, following a brief
delay over Israeli requests for the names of hostages Hamas would release.
The ceasefire aims to stop the violence that has led to the
deaths of more than 47,000 Palestinians and over 111,000 injuries since October
7, 2023, while also addressing Gaza’s dire humanitarian situation by permitting
aid deliveries.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the
ceasefire but stressed that Israel could resume fighting if the agreement
collapses.
For his part, Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obaida confirmed the
group's commitment to the ceasefire and called on mediators to ensure Israel's
compliance.