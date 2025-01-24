Netanyahu receives list of soldiers Hamas set to release

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a list of names of female soldiers Hamas plans to release tomorrow as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, MP’s office announced on Friday.

Abu Ubaida announced in a statement on Telegram that the four female captives are soldiers, identifying them as "Karina Araiv, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Elbaz."

In Gaza, the Prisoners’ Information Office revealed in a statement that Israel is expected to provide a list tomorrow of Palestinian prisoners slated for release, which includes 120 individuals serving life sentences and 80 with long-term sentences.

On Monday, Israel freed 90 Palestinian detainees in exchange for three Israeli hostages during the first stage of a truce mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The ceasefire, which began last Sunday, is set to last 42 days, with further negotiations expected to outline the subsequent phases of the deal.

Under the terms, Hamas will release 33 Israeli captives in the first phase. For each soldier released, 50 Palestinian prisoners will be freed, while every civilian hostage will be exchanged for 30 Palestinian detainees.

Israel currently detains over 10,400 Palestinians, while Hamas is believed to hold approximately 96 Israeli hostages. The group claims that dozens of captives were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

Preparations for the agreement’s second phase have already started, with formal talks scheduled to begin on February 4, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Israeli officials, including military coordinator Ghassan Alian, have traveled to Egypt to discuss the deal’s implementation.

The Gaza conflict has claimed the lives of 47,283 people, mostly women and children, with more than 111,400 injured since Israel’s war began on October 7, according to medical sources. Thousands of bodies remain buried under rubble, as rescue teams continue to face severe challenges accessing affected areas.