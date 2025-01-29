Israeli PM’s office: 8 hostages to be released on Thursday

Shafaq News/ Eight hostages, including three Israelis and five Thai nationals, will be released from Gaza on Thursday, Israel announced on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Israeli hostages are Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger, and Gadi Moses.

Netanyahu’s office also stated that three additional men held by Hamas are set to be released on Saturday as part of a fourth exchange round under the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement.

On Monday, Hamas stated that it had submitted to mediators a list of 25 prisoners alive out of 33 who are set to be released in the first phase of the agreement.

On January 19, 2025, a significant shift in the Israel-Hamas conflict took place as a ceasefire went into effect after a brief delay caused by Israeli demands for a list of hostages to be released by Hamas.

The truce seeks to halt the violence that has resulted in over 47,410 Palestinian deaths and more than 111,570 injuries since October 7, 2023, while also easing Gaza’s humanitarian crisis by allowing aid deliveries.