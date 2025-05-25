Gaza War: +100 killed in 24 hours as strikes escalate

Shafaq News/ Israeli air and ground operations continued across Gaza in the past 24 hours, with 112 Palestinians killed and 289 injured, according to health authorities.

The total Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023, has now climbed to 53,253, with 111,618 wounded.

Israeli forces have intensified strikes in Rafah and central Gaza, hitting targets in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp and other areas.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate despite the reopening of the Kerem Shalom crossing. The United Nations confirmed the entry of 210 aid trucks carrying food, fuel, and medical supplies, but warned the deliveries are far below what’s needed.

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) stated that a minimum of 500 to 600 trucks daily is required to meet Gaza’s needs. “The only way to prevent further catastrophe is sustained and effective aid access,” the agency warned.

Hospitals are overwhelmed, operating under extreme shortages of medicine, electricity, and surgical equipment, with medical teams performing procedures in severely under-resourced conditions.