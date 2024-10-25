Israel reports killing Hamas commander employed by UNRWA in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced it had killed a Hamas commander involved in "Al-Aqsa Flood" attack on October 7, who was employed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza.

Israel has alleged that multiple UNRWA employees are affiliated with Hamas and other armed factions. In August, the United Nations confirmed that nine UNRWA staff members were suspected of involvement in the October 7 attacks and subsequently terminated their employment. The Israeli army identified the Hamas commander, Muhammad Abu Atiwi, as a member of an elite Hamas unit responsible for killing and kidnapping Israeli civilians. Abu Atiwi, employed by UNRWA since July 2022, was listed among agency staff members provided to Israel in a July report.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Israeli military sources claim that Abu Atiwi led the assault on a shelter along Route 232 in the Re'im area of southern Israel during the October 7 attack.

UNRWA confirmed Abu Atiwi’s employment and stated he was killed on Wednesday. Juliet Touma, UNRWA’s communications director, responded to the allegations, emphasizing that the agency takes all claims seriously and had urged the Israeli government to share more information to enable any necessary action.

UNRWA provides education, healthcare, and humanitarian support to millions of Palestinians across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Relations between UNRWA and Israel have been strained for years, worsening sharply amid the current Gaza conflict, with Israel calling for the agency’s mandate to be rescinded.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that Israel has requested urgent clarification from senior UN officials and an immediate investigation into UNRWA staff involvement in the October 7 attacks.