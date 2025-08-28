UNRWA: Gaza faces catastrophic hunger

Shafaq News – Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned on Thursday of a “humanitarian tsunami” if Israel launches an invasion of Gaza.

“In the event of any Israeli invasion of Gaza, there is no place for residents to flee… we warn of a catastrophe,” Adnan Abu Hasna, UNRWA’s spokesperson in Gaza, noted, emphasizing that the agency is the “only” one capable of meeting the population’s needs in the Strip.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, he confirmed that famine now affects most areas of the Strip. Abu Hasna also reported that some food aid has spoiled after prolonged delays at border crossings, urging Israel to immediately lift all restrictions on aid deliveries.

People in #Gaza urgently need a ceasefire.Israeli Forces continue heavy bombardments from air, land and sea across the Gaza Strip and expanded ground operations, resulting in tens of thousands of reported civilian casualties, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and… pic.twitter.com/m7Oyp4RgSm — UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 27, 2025

His remarks follow an earlier declaration of famine in Gaza by UN agencies, based on the latest assessment from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) network. The report confirmed famine conditions and projected they could spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

According to the assessment, more than 500,000 people are already in “Phase 5”—the most severe and irreversible level of food insecurity—while another 1.07 million, or 54 percent of Gaza’s population, face “Phase 4” emergency levels of hunger.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has left 62,895 Palestinians dead and 158,927 wounded. The toll includes over 2,000 people killed and at least 15,000 injured while seeking food, with famine and malnutrition responsible for 313 deaths, including 119 children.