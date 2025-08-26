Gaza death toll rises: Israel kills 39 Palestinians overnight

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 39 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since dawn, Palestinian media reported on Tuesday, citing medical officials.

According to Quds News Network, Israeli forces carried out heavy bombardment and demolitions in Jabalia al-Balad and al-Nazla in northern Gaza. Airstrikes also hit several districts and areas near the Nasser Medical Complex, causing civilian casualties, including infants.

Among the victims were a man, his wife and three children, who died when their tent was struck overnight. Hospitals, already overwhelmed by airstrike casualties, are struggling to treat severe injuries amid shortages of medical supplies.

مستشفى شهداء الأقصى: استشهاد أم وطفلتها في قصف إسرائيلي على مبنى يؤوي نازحين غربي مدينة دير البلح — قناة فلسطين اليوم | عاجل (@PalTodayBRK) August 26, 2025

Gaza’s Health Ministry appealed for urgent international support, warning that blood supplies were running dangerously low. It also noted that recent cases required additional transfusions, while famine and malnutrition had sharply reduced donations.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel’s campaign has killed 62,744 Palestinians and wounded 158,259, according to the ministry. It also reported that at least 2,123 people were killed and more than 15,615 wounded while attempting to obtain food and aid.

The rising death toll has drawn growing criticism from the international community. Ireland’s national broadcaster reported that 206 former EU ambassadors and officials urged Brussels to adopt tougher measures against Israel. In a press briefing, Spain’s foreign minister stated “If we do not take collective action in the face of famine, then when will we?”

China, France and Germany condemned an earlier strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, describing it as ''unacceptable,'' further urging Israel to respect international law.

That attack killed at least 20 people, including five journalists from Reuters, the Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and other outlets. Press unions in Gaza reported that 245 media workers have been killed since the war began.